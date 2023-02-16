Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0

Real Madrid earned a comfortable 4-0 home win over bottom side Elche in La Liga on Wednesday, restoring their eight-point gap to leaders Barcelona.

Real, who on Saturday won the Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time, are second in the standings on 48 points from 21 games -- behind table-toppers Barcelona who are on an unbeaten run of 12 games.

"We played a good game, with a lot of control," coach Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.

"We handled ourselves well in the final third, we had a lot of chances and we kept a good eye on them to avoid their counter-attacks.

"It was a good game at an important moment in the season".