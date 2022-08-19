    বাংলা

    VAR official Dean admits error over hair-tug on Cucurella

    The foul was not given by on-field referee Anthony Taylor and Spurs profited as they scored a last-gasp equaliser to earn a point from a 2-2 draw

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 08:25 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 08:25 PM

    Mike Dean, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, said on Thursday he made the wrong call when Spurs' Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair.

    The foul was not given by on-field referee Anthony Taylor and Spurs profited as they scored a last-gasp equaliser to earn a point from a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticised Taylor and Dean and Cucurella said it was "very clear" Romero's action was a red card offence.

    "I could not award a free kick as VAR, but I could recommend to Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card," Dean wrote in a column for The Mail+.

    "In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella's hair, I didn't deem it a violent act.

    "I've since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say."

    RELATED STORIES
    Fiery Stokes revives England but S Africa build good lead
    Stokes revives England but S Africa build
    South Africa slipped from 160-2 to 210-6 after a fiery spell from the skipper
    Spurs' Romero out of Wolves clash with muscle injury
    Romero out of Wolves clash with injury
    He played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea last weekend despite the issue and British media said he could be out for a few weeks
    Dhawan, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first ODI
    Dhawan, Gill star as India thump Zimbabwe
    The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel adds to their shine as he takes three wickets
    FIFA sells 2.45 million tickets for Qatar World Cup
    FIFA sells 2.45m tickets for Qatar WC
    The launch date for the next sales phase will be announced in late September

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher