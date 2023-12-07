    বাংলা

    Man City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones

    Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured their first victory over City since 2013

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 12:57 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 12:57 PM

    Manchester City need to harness the pain they are feeling amid a poor run of form and use it to get their Premier League campaign back on track, defender John Stones said after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

    Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured their first victory over City since 2013 thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey in the 74th minute.

    The result left Pep Guardiola's team fourth on 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leaders Arsenal - and without a win in their last four league matches.

    City last went four Premier League games without a win in April 2017.

    "We have to use the hurt and the pain that is within us, our stomachs, our brains, wherever it might be, as motivation and fuel to put things right. I think everyone has that desire," Stones told City's website.

    "We've been in these positions in previous seasons. I don't think we or everyone should be hyping about what is going to happen. I think we have to stay calm as a team, which we will do tomorrow once we've analysed it and settled down emotionally."

    City next travel to face 17th-placed Luton Town on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 2, 2023 Newcastle United's Nick Pope is substituted after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Scott Heppell
    Newcastle keeper set to miss four months with injury
    He left the pitch with a shoulder injury late in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United
    Premier League - Liverpool v Fulham - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 3, 2023 Liverpool's Joel Matip receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble
    Matip adds to Liverpool's injury woes
    Matip injured his knee during the second half of Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Fulham at Anfield
    Champions League - Group G - Manchester City v BSC Young Boys - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 7, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    City are going to win the league again: Guardiola
    The champions are third, a point behind Liverpool and three adrift of pacesetters Arsenal
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 25, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action with Liverpool's Wataru Endo REUTERS
    Man City lose top spot to Arsenal
    The champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Liverpool as the Gunners moved to the summit of table with a 1-0 win over Brentford

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron