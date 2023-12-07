Man City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones

Manchester City need to harness the pain they are feeling amid a poor run of form and use it to get their Premier League campaign back on track, defender John Stones said after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured their first victory over City since 2013 thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey in the 74th minute.

The result left Pep Guardiola's team fourth on 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leaders Arsenal - and without a win in their last four league matches.