Magnificent Messi inspires PSG to 5-0 win over Clermont

It took only nine minutes for them to get in front as Messi brilliantly flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who finished an excellent move.

Hakimi scored midway through the first half from a lightening counter-attack, before Marquinhos headed Neymar's free-kick into the net.

Neymar then provided a fourth for Messi, before the Argentine forward capped off an excellent performance with a stunning goal, chesting a pass from Leandro Paredes and providing a bicycle-kick finish.

Earlier, Monaco won 2-1 at Racing Strasbourg after the home side had a last gasp equaliser ruled out by VAR.