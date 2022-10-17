    বাংলা

    Mbappe 'shocked as everyone else' by news of his wish to leave PSG

    Mbappe said that rumours of his wish to leave PSG is completely false and he is very happy at the club

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 02:39 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 02:39 AM

    Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe denied on Sunday recent media reports claiming that he wanted to leave the Parisian club in January, saying he was surprised by the news.

    "I never asked for my departure in January," he told reporters after PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

    "The information that came out on the day of the (Champions League match against Benfica), I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly."

    Several French media reported on Tuesday that the striker was fed up with unfulfilled promises by PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and wanted to leave the capital as soon as possible.

    "I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all," Mbappe added.

    "I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out.

    "Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here."

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts before he is shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson
    Newcastle frustrate United
    Ronaldo has only scored twice this season for Manchester United
    Premier League - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 16, 2022 Chelsea's Mason Mount in action with Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
    Chelsea maintain run with win at Villa
    They are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge
    Premier League - Leeds United v Arsenal - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 16, 2022 Arsenal's William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu celebrate after the match
    Arsenal hold off hungry Leeds to stay top
    Bukayo Saka's first-half goal is enough to give Arsenal a spirited victory against an eager Leeds side
    Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 16, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabio Carvalho
    Super Salah ignites season as City lose for first time
    The win moves Liverpool up to eighth in the standings on 13 points

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher