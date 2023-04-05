    বাংলা

    US book spot in ODI World Cup final qualifier

    United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 06:26 AM

    The United States booked their place in the final qualifying tournament for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India following their 25-run victory over Jersey on Tuesday.

    At a playoff event in Namibia, the US side, led by Indian-born Monank Patel, posted 231 all out and then bowled out Jersey for 206 to confirm top spot and a place in the final qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July.

    United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier.

    The US and UAE join former world champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the 10 teams in Zimbabwe vying for the last two places at the October-November World Cup.

    The US have never qualified for the ODI World Cup but are assured of a place in next year's T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with West Indies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Pakistan - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - Jul 13, 2021 Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes.
    Shadab to lead new-look Pakistan team against Afghanistan with seniors rested
    Babar and Rizwan have been an integral part of the team, while Zaman, Rauf and Afridi have battled injuries
    Credit: Pakistan Cricket
    Pakistan may play WC matches in Bangladesh
    The idea was discussed at the ICC meetings in Dubai last week, with the hybrid Asia Cup model being looked at as a solution
    England's Ben Stokes in action during the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on June 12, 2022.
    Stokes will be sweet for Ashes: McCullum
    McCullum said the allrounder had built a career on peaking in big moments
    Cricket - New Zealand Practice Session - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 9, 2022 New Zealand head coach Gary Stead during practice.
    Stead calls for separate coaches for New Zealand Test
    The New Zealand head coach hopes to continue coaching New Zealand when his contract expires after this year's World Cup in India

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain