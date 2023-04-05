US book spot in ODI World Cup final qualifier

The United States booked their place in the final qualifying tournament for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India following their 25-run victory over Jersey on Tuesday.

At a playoff event in Namibia, the US side, led by Indian-born Monank Patel, posted 231 all out and then bowled out Jersey for 206 to confirm top spot and a place in the final qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July.

United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier.