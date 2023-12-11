Tottenham end winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout

Tottenham Hotspur secured a first Premier League win since October as Brazilian striker Richarlison also returned to form with two goals in a 4-1 drubbing of a jaded-looking Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side earned the dubious distinction of being the first Premier League team to lead 1-0 in five successive games without winning any of them in midweek as they went down at home to West Ham United.

But this time, after Destiny Udogie tapped in his first goal for the club from captain Son Heung-min's cutback after 26 minutes, they never looked back.

Richarlison was also fed by the outstanding Son to make it 2-0 before halftime and struck again on the hour as Tottenham began to run riot against a Newcastle side perhaps distracted by next week's vital Champions League clash with AC Milan.

Son capped a tireless display by converting an 85th-minute penalty after being brought down by keeper Martin Dubravka.

But Postecoglou believes they are coming out the other side.

"I didn't give the players much latitude for excuses (in the recent bad run), but in retrospect, the reality of it is that we were decimated after the Chelsea game," the Australian said.

"It's no coincidence that we've got a few players back and we look stronger. Sonny set the tone today I thought, he was really positive every time he got the ball and the other players fed off that energy."