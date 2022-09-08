Richarlison's late double earns Tottenham win over Marseille

Richarlison's first goals for Tottenham Hotspur helped them mark their return to the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Olympique de Marseille in Group D on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward, signed for a reported 60 million pounds ($69 million) from Everton in the summer, enjoyed a dream Champions League debut as he struck twice in five minutes late on to secure three points for his side that had not looked likely.

Richarlison rose to head home Ivan Perisic's pinpoint cross in the 76th minute and scored an almost identical goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cross to deflate Marseille.