Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea

Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed experienced Italian midfielder Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea on an 18-month contract, the club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($14.78 million).

"Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience," Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told the club's website.

"Jorginho has won in his career but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here. We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club."

Arsenal, who are five points clear of champions Manchester City in the title race, needed midfield reinforcements especially with Mohamed Elneny ruled out with a knee injury which the club said required surgery that will keep him sidelined for "an extended period of time".