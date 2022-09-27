FIFPRO, World Leagues sign agreement to promote fair employment conditions

Global football players union FIFPRO said it has signed an agreement with the World Leagues Forum (WLF) to address key matters at the international level such as the football calendar and player workload.

According to a survey published by FIFPRO in May, 87% of professionals favour limiting the number of back-to-back matches to guard against a heavy workload. football

The "Global Labour Agreement", which aims to promote fair conditions of employment in the sport, was signed at the United Nations' International Labour Organisation on Monday.