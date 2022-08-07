Jorginho penalty earns Chelsea narrow opening-day win at Everton

A brilliant save from Edouard Mendy early in the second half to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure preserved Chelsea's advantage, and that was as good as it got for a disappointing Everton, who only survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last term.

England forward Raheem Sterling could have marked an impressive debut with a late second but saw his close-range effort deflected just wide.

It mattered little as Chelsea, following a close season of upheaval after the sale of the club to an investment group led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, saw out the three points with ease.