Inter won't just defend, says Manchester City's Guardiola

"There are many. Inter are a team used not only to defend. There is a belief that Italian teams only know how to defend, but Inter can do many other things," a relaxed Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"(Francesco) Acerbi, (Matteo) Darmian, (Alessandro) Bastoni and (Andre) Onana are very effective in the re-starts. And all the forwards, from Lautaro (Martinez) to (Joaquin) Correa, know how to be dangerous.

"Inter have the ability to keep the ball and finish, they know how to attack from the centre and from the flanks. We will try to defend as well as possible, both high how low."

City's playmaker Kevin De Bruyne described City's pursuit of the Champions League as 'part dream, part obsession' having fallen in the final to Chelsea in 2021 and to Real Madrid in the semi-final last season in heart-breaking fashion.

Guardiola said the right proportion of obsession and desire is healthy but will also be preaching patience if the scoreline remains 0-0 for longer than expected on Saturday.

"You have to be stable in finals. Defend well, attack and have control. You have to be patient. The most important thing is thinking it is 0-0 and we are not losing. Italian teams at 0-0 can think they are winning but they are not," he said.

"Over the whole game, it's important to know what you have to do and do it well. But there are moments when the games get crazy and then there are moments where you don't think about tactics, but about what your heart tells you.