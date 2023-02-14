New Zealand's Jamieson out of England series, Boult snubbed

New Zealand have suffered a major blow in their preparations for the two-Test series against England with Kyle Jamieson ruled out due to a back injury and fellow paceman Matt Henry to miss the opening match while awaiting the birth of his first child.

While Trent Boult is available and a short drive away from the first Test venue in Mount Maunganui, selectors have overlooked the former pace spearhead as a replacement because he opted out of his national contract last year.

Instead, the uncapped duo of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn have been drafted into the squad ahead of the series-opener starting at Bay Oval on Thursday.