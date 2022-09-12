Tuchel devastated to leave Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel said he was devastated after being sacked as manager of Chelsea following a poor start to the season.

The 49-year-old German was given the boot on Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League.

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write, and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end," Tuchel wrote on Twitter on Sunday.