Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

Arsenal dropped two more points in their quest for the Premier League title in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were two ahead and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed as they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.