Brewers outlast Rockies with walk-off win in 13th inning

Luis Urias delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory Friday night over the visiting Colorado Rockies in the opener of their four-game series.

With pinch runner Jonathan Davis aboard at second to open the 13th, Jake Bird (1-2) intentionally walked Kolten Wong. Urias then battled back from an 0-2 count to drop the game-winner into shallow right-center, scoring Wong.

Brent Suter (2-3) pitched the final two scoreless innings for the victory.

Hunter Renfroe brought Milwaukee even at 5-5 with a two-run homer, his 14th with two outs in the bottom of the 10th off Robert Stephenson.