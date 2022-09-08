Alcaraz wins late-night thriller over Sinner to reach US Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set before digging deep in the decider to beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and reach the US Open semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday in New York.

The Spanish teenager collapsed on his back after the match lasting more than five hours concluded at 2:50 am, beating the previous record for the latest finish of 2:26 am set in three matches in 1993, 2012 and 2014.

The 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 win keeps alive Alcaraz's hopes of winning a maiden Grand Slam title and claiming the world number one ranking.