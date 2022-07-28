Liverpool's Alisson, Jota to miss Community Shield game: Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota will play no part in their Community Shield game against Manchester City as they continue to recover from injuries, manager Juergen Klopp said on Thursday.

Jota injured his thigh during a pre-season training session and Klopp did not give a potential return date but Alisson, who had an abdominal injury, will return in time for the first round of the Premier League season.

"Alisson trained today, more than the day before. He'll be ready for Fulham (on Aug. 6) but not for the weekend. Diogo, it will take a while, unfortunately," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's match at the King Power Stadium.

Klopp also confirmed Roberto Firmino is in his plans as the Brazilian forward, who has entered the final year of his contract, attracts the interest of European clubs.

"Bobby is the heart and soul of this team. That's why I'm happy he has trained with us so far," Klopp said. "For me there's no doubt about his quality. He's essential to us."