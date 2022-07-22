Former Germany striker Seeler dies aged 85

Uwe Seeler, who captained West Germany in their 1966 World Cup final defeat by England, died on Thursday at the age of 85, the country's football association (DFB) and his former club Hamburg said.

The prolific striker scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said Germany had lost one of its greatest players.