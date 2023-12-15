Nkunku set for Chelsea debut against Sheffield United

French forward Christopher Nkunku will be a part of Chelsea's squad for the first time this season when they face Sheffield United this weekend, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

In July, Nkunku signed from RB Leipzig but required surgery on a knee injury he suffered in pre-season.

"Yes, he can be involved. That is very good news," Pochettino told a press conference.

"To be involved tomorrow and be in the squad and to feel the competition after the pre-season is good news for us. We need to be calm and quiet so as not to put all the pressure on him. Now he's going to evolve, know the Premier League."