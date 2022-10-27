Australian players call out Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

Australia's national soccer team spoke out against World Cup host Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships in a video released on Thursday, adding to criticism of the country in the weeks ahead of the tournament.

Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

The video, featuring several players delivering a message line by line, cited harm to Qatar's more than 1.6 million migrant workers and the status of same-sex relationships, which are illegal in the conservative gulf state.