Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

He says the Portuguese forward could fit into his style of play but would need to build up his fitness after missing most of the pre-season campaign

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo could fit into his style of play but that the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team.

Ronaldo did not join United's squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was left out of a friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid, but played 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.