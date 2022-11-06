    বাংলা

    Barca's Pique says he felt liberated with decision to retire

    Pique faced heavy criticism for his poor form and fell out of favour with coach Xavi Hernandez who reportedly asked him in the close season to leave or retire

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 03:54 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 03:54 AM

    Retiring Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said he felt liberated when coach Xavi Hernandez took him off in the 83rd minute of the 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday as he walked off in tears to a standing ovation from a packed Camp Nou.

    The 35-year-old Pique announced on Friday that this would be his last game in the historic stadium as he decided to retire from football when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week.

    "It was like taking a heavy burden off my back when I walked off the pitch," Pique told DAZN. "The last few months were really difficult and today I felt liberated. It was a lifetime experience that I'll take forever with me.

    "I'm happy for giving it all for this club. There were good and bad days, but I'm proud of it. I think I leave with a job well done."

    Pique started the game as captain on Saturday in a season where he faced heavy criticism for his poor form and fell out of favour with coach Xavi Hernandez who reportedly asked him in the close season to leave or retire.

    The signings of centre backs Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and the breakout of youngster Ronald Araujo has left Pique out of the picture at the age of 35.

    There was the added pressure regarding his salary, reportedly the biggest at a club struggling financially and where every euro could affect their ability to sign or register new players facing the scrutiny of LaLiga's Financial Fair Play.

    According to multiple reports, Pique will renounce the remaining year and half of his salary, a decision that will help Barcelona improve their Financial Fair Play margin.

    "Pique was outstanding today and has once again shown that the bigger the game, the more it pays off," Xavi told DAZN. "I have told him that he is a legend at Barca and we are very grateful for his years at the club."

    After the game, Pique was lifted in the air by his team mates and celebrated by the fans who chanted repeatedly "President! President! President!" as he is widely viewed in Barcelona as a future candidate to take over that post.

    Regarded as one of the best centre backs of his generation, Pique collected 36 trophies in an 18-year career, including four Champions League titles plus a World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

    But he is also a successful businessman, as the founder of Kosmos Holding, a company that has big investments in E-Sports, owns Spain's second division club FC Andorra and signed a 25-year, $3 billion partnership with the International Tennis Federation to transform the Davis Cup, among other investments.

    In June Pique announced his separation from Colombian singer Shakira and in April he denied any wrongdoing over his involvement in helping the Spanish FA secure a deal to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, an agreement which earned his Kosmos company $23.41 million in commission.

    "I have a thousand things in front of me to choose, I need to organise myself," Pique said.

    "This is my home. I was born here and I will return. But now it's time to enjoy the family, I'll go on vacation for a while."

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lankan cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on Sunday morning.
    Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney after rape charge
    A woman met with Danushka Gunathilaka after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application, police say
    Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 5, 2022 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
    Napoli fight back to earn win at Atalanta
    The ninth straight Serie A win sees Napoli stretch their lead at the top to eight points
    Premier League - Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - November 5, 2022 Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
    Leeds edge Bournemouth
    They started the game on the attack and were awarded a penalty in the third minute when Summerville was fouled in the box
    Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 5, 2022 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Haaland earns 10-man City win over Fulham
    The substitute scores from the spot in the 95th minute to send his side back to the top of the Premier League

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher