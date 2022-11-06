Barca's Pique says he felt liberated with decision to retire

According to multiple reports, Pique will renounce the remaining year and half of his salary, a decision that will help Barcelona improve their Financial Fair Play margin.

"Pique was outstanding today and has once again shown that the bigger the game, the more it pays off," Xavi told DAZN. "I have told him that he is a legend at Barca and we are very grateful for his years at the club."

After the game, Pique was lifted in the air by his team mates and celebrated by the fans who chanted repeatedly "President! President! President!" as he is widely viewed in Barcelona as a future candidate to take over that post.

Regarded as one of the best centre backs of his generation, Pique collected 36 trophies in an 18-year career, including four Champions League titles plus a World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

But he is also a successful businessman, as the founder of Kosmos Holding, a company that has big investments in E-Sports, owns Spain's second division club FC Andorra and signed a 25-year, $3 billion partnership with the International Tennis Federation to transform the Davis Cup, among other investments.

In June Pique announced his separation from Colombian singer Shakira and in April he denied any wrongdoing over his involvement in helping the Spanish FA secure a deal to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, an agreement which earned his Kosmos company $23.41 million in commission.

"I have a thousand things in front of me to choose, I need to organise myself," Pique said.

"This is my home. I was born here and I will return. But now it's time to enjoy the family, I'll go on vacation for a while."