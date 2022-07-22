Ten Hag keen to bolster attacking options before transfer window shuts

Manchester United need to strengthen the squad before the end of the transfer window if they want to compete for silverware next season, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, have brought in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

Only Malacia has been able to join the squad on their pre-season tour.

Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season and wants to bring in options before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

"You need more options in offence. It's vital if you want to get success, the season is really long but we have time to fill that in," he told reporters before United finish their Australia tour with Saturday's friendly against Aston Villa in Perth.