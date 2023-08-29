The move increased the pressure on Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who was suspended by FIFA on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the ceremony following Spain's World Cup win in Sydney on Aug 20.

RFEF has called regional federations to an urgent meeting on Monday to evaluate the situation, which has spiralled into a national row over women's rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse.

Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down, saying the kiss - which took place in a globally-watched live broadcast - was consensual. Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say it was unwanted and demeaning.

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday that Rubiales' defiance and the support from some federation members showed that macho behaviour was systematic in Spanish society.

"What footballer Jenni Hermoso experienced should never have happened," Diaz said in a video statement prior to a meeting with the women players' union.

But in a further twist, Rubiales' mother locked herself inside a church and started a hunger strike to protest against her son's treatment.

All 23 players on Spain's cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as dozens of other squad members, said on Friday they would not play internationals while Rubiales remained head of the federation. Their next match is away to Sweden in the Nations League on Sept 22.