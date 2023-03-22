Ancelotti a big possibility for Brazil job: Ederson

The uncertainty over who will become Brazil's next coach has caused anxiety among the squad, goalkeeper Ederson said, adding that he and his team mates had discussed the "big possibility" of Carlo Ancelotti taking the top job.

Tite exited the role after Brazil went out of the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar. Brazil's federation issued a statement in February denying a report they had reached a verbal agreement with Ancelotti, who is under contract at Real Madrid until 2024.

"There is a big possibility that he comes," Ederson told reporters ahead of Brazil's game against Morocco on March 25.