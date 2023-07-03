    বাংলা

    Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

    The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month he would not be taking up an offer to join the team

    Reuters
    Published : 3 July 2023, 05:40 PM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 05:40 PM

    Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, having previously decided against taking up the position, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday. 

    The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month he would not be taking up an offer to join the team. However, the 43-year-old has had a change of heart and becomes the latest big name to join the growing league. 

    "Where legends are found. We're thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach," Al-Ettifaq wrote on Twitter.

    The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October. 

    Gerrard's move is the latest in a number that have followed since Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad in June. 

    Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

