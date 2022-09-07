Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener

Chelsea have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and Thomas Tuchel was seen fuming on the touchline as his 100th match in charge of the London club ended in defeat.

Zagreb opened the scoring against the run of play when Orsic was sent through on goal on a solo counter-attack, outrunning Chelsea's new recruit Wesley Fofana and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a delicate touch.

"It's an underperformance from us. We don't finish our half-chances. We conceded a counter-attack that is far too easy," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"There's too much to analyse, I am part of this. We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be."

Chelsea had created scoring opportunities in the opening stages but were deflated by the goal and Tuchel's side looked short of ideas in front of a resolute Zagreb defence.