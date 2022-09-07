    বাংলা

    Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener

    Thomas Tuchel was seen fuming on the touchline as his 100th match in charge of the London club ended in defeat

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 08:07 PM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 08:07 PM

    Dinamo Zagreb claimed a shock victory over Chelsea in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday as they beat the 2021 European champions 1-0 at home thanks to a blistering solo run from Croatian forward Mislav Orsic.

    Zagreb had conceded in every league game this season but Ante Cacic's team kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side, who topped Europe's transfer spending charts with an outlay of over 250 million pounds ($299.62 million) this summer.

    Chelsea have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and Thomas Tuchel was seen fuming on the touchline as his 100th match in charge of the London club ended in defeat.

    Zagreb opened the scoring against the run of play when Orsic was sent through on goal on a solo counter-attack, outrunning Chelsea's new recruit Wesley Fofana and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a delicate touch.

    "It's an underperformance from us. We don't finish our half-chances. We conceded a counter-attack that is far too easy," Tuchel told BT Sport.

    "There's too much to analyse, I am part of this. We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be."

    Chelsea had created scoring opportunities in the opening stages but were deflated by the goal and Tuchel's side looked short of ideas in front of a resolute Zagreb defence.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut alongside Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz in the front line but they failed to click while Arrizabalaga was called into action twice to deny Zagreb, the second an acrobatic save to parry a shot from distance.

    Chelsea did not threaten in the box until Tuchel made all five substitutions but Zagreb held firm. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also made a crucial reflex save from a stinging Mason Mount shot late in the game.

    "At the moment, everything is missing. I will not talk about individuals, we play as a team, we lose as a team," Tuchel added.

    "I need to find a solution for the next match. It's not enough."

    RELATED STORIES
    Barcelona will 'dream big' in Champions League says Xavi
    Barca will 'dream big' in Champions League: Xavi
    The club endured a frustrating 2021-22 season following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain
    Ancelotti confident about Real Madrid's chances of defending Champions League title
    Ancelotti confident about Real’s CL title defence
    The Real coach said that he will probably rotate his squad more often to keep players fresh
    Haaland alone will not help Man City win Champions League, says Guardiola
    Haaland alone won’t help City win CL: Guardiola
    Haaland's teammate Rodri said the striker is the perfect type of player for a "tricky competition" like the Champions League
    Nadal hints at extended break after US Open exit
    Nadal hints at extended break after US Open exit
    It was Nadal's first tournament at Flushing Meadows since he lifted his fourth US Open title in 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher