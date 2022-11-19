Female referees will not face cultural or religious restrictions, says chief

"It (presence of female referees) is something new, it's something that attracts attention, it attracts interest," Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, told reporters.

"For us, they are referees, they are match officials. This is the message I gave them. 'You are here not because you are women, you are here because you are FIFA match officials'.

"All match officials can be appointed for all matches. If there are restrictions, because there are restrictions, they are restrictions concerning their role here.

"We have some restrictions due to neutrality, for instance. But they are here as FIFA World Cup 2022 match officials and they are ready to officiate any kind of match, depending on their performances ... depending on our thoughts," he added.