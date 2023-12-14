Tottenham in the market for new centre back, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for a new central defender in the January transfer window, with manager Ange Postecoglou admitting they are thinly covered at the back.

The return of Argentina's Christian Romero from suspension has helped alleviate their problems, but centre backs Micky van de Ven, Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier are all injured.

Wales full back Ben Davies has been filling in, but Postecoglou says it is an area that needs reinforcing.