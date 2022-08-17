Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Manchester United future soon

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.

The Portuguese is reported to want to leave Old Trafford despite new manager Erik ten Hag insisting he is "not for sale".

"They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," the 37-year-old said on Instagram.

Ronaldo also liked a post from a fan saying that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone wanted to sign him.