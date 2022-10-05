Indonesia president says FIFA boss offered help to fix country's football issues

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that football's world governing body FIFA had offered to help his country to address its football problems, having spoken to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over a deadly stadium stampede.

In one of the world's worst football disasters, hundreds of fans were crushed as they tried to flee the overpacked stadium in Indonesia's East Java region on Saturday, after police fired tear gas to disperse agitated supporters of the losing side Arema FC, who had poured onto the pitch.

Authorities said at least 131 people died, among them 33 minors.