Visit Saudi won't be sponsor at women's World Cup: FIFA president

Visit Saudi will not be a sponsor at the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino has not ruled out future commercial opportunities for gulf nation in women’s football.

The Saudi Arabia tourism board had been touted as a potential sponsor of the expanded 32-team tournament, which drew sharp criticism from a number of quarters, though Infantino says it is all a "storm in a tea cup".

The greatest ire came from Football Australia (FA), who said there was an "overwhelming consensus that this partnership does not align with our collective vision for the tournament and falls short of our expectations".

Other leading figures in the women's game also criticised the plan, including veteran US forward Alex Morgan, who said it 'morally' did not make sense.