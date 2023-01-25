    বাংলা

    Rashford must stay for United to succeed, says Ten Hag

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is central to his plans to make them the "best club in the world" and urged the forward to remain at Old Trafford to realise his ambitions.

    United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not won silverware since lifting the Europa League trophy in 2017. It is their worst trophy drought in 40 years but there have been signs of progress under Ten Hag.

    England forward Rashford, 25, has been a key factor in their revival, scoring nine times in nine games since returning from the World Cup to take his tally to 17 in all competitions.

    "I think he understands Man United is his club," Ten Hag told reporters. "But also, in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football.

    "He can bring in his qualities and this team can help him get in the right position and to score goals. He knows that he is important for us.

    "If we want to get the success we want, we need him."

    United triggered a one-year extension on Rashford's contract, which will now expire in 2024, amid interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain in December.

    "I hope that all our players get an interest from clubs because that means we do a good job, the team is outperforming, so that is what we are aiming for," Ten Hag said.

    "I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England and then in Europe and then in the world."

    United visit Nottingham Forest in the League Cup semi-final first leg later on Wednesday.

