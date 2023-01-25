Rashford must stay for United to succeed, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is central to his plans to make them the "best club in the world" and urged the forward to remain at Old Trafford to realise his ambitions.

United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not won silverware since lifting the Europa League trophy in 2017. It is their worst trophy drought in 40 years but there have been signs of progress under Ten Hag.

England forward Rashford, 25, has been a key factor in their revival, scoring nine times in nine games since returning from the World Cup to take his tally to 17 in all competitions.