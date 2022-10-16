Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.