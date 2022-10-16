    বাংলা

    Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

    He was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 03:40 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 03:40 AM

    British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

    The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

    "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

    "All three counts relate to the same complainant."

    Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

    "Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behaviour, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman," a local police statement said.

    Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

    "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Potter added.

    He remains suspended by his club, who released a statement later on Saturday.

    "Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process," the statement read.

    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - FC Barcelona Press Conference - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2022 FC Barcelona coach Xavi during a press conference REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
    El Clasico against Real a chance for Barca: Xavi
    Barca salvaged a late 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League
    Premier League - Leicester City v Crystal Palace - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 15, 2022 Leicester City's James Maddison reacts REUTERS/Peter Powell
    Leicester fail to storm Palace
    It is a second clean sheet in 10 league games this season for Leicester
    Cricket - Second T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2020 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS/Files
    Zaman replaces Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad
    The PCB said that the change had to be made as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb
    Brazil's former soccer player Ronaldo kisses the trophy during a celebration of the 20th anniversary of 2002 World Cup title, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2022.
    Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at WC: Brazil's Ronaldo
    Neymar has often carried the hopes of a nation but has been unable to lead Brazil into a World Cup final

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher