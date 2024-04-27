Man United must bolster support for Garnacho and Mainoo, says Fernandes

Manchester United must step up their efforts in providing the necessary support for their young players to thrive within the squad, captain Bruno Fernandes said.

Fernandes called for an encouraging environment to help academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho flourish, especially as expectations continue to grow at the Premier League side.

Argentina international Garnacho, 19, has become a regular starter for United, with 44 appearances this season in all competitions. The forward has scored nine goals and registered five assists.

Mainoo, 18, has made 29 appearances for United, scoring three goals and setting up another three. The midfielder also made his debut for England last month.

"They've been doing great things," Fernandes told the club's website. "But, when the team is playing better, it's going to create an even better place for them to (continue their) development.