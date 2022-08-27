Nadal 'super excited' for Federer return at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has not played competitive tennis in more than a year and, like his legion of fans, Rafa Nadal also cannot wait for the Swiss great to return to action next month.

Federer has not featured since Wimbledon last year after he had another operation on his knee, which has bothered the 41-year-old in the twilight of his sparkling career.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion is expected to return to the tour in September when he teams up with long-time rival and friend Nadal to play doubles at the Laver Cup in London before playing at the Swiss indoors tournament at home in Basel the following month.