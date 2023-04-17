Haaland continues to set records in win over Leicester City

On Saturday, that record tally increased to 47 goals.

Pep Guardiola sat out his star striker for the second half at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, giving him some rest before the second leg of their Champions League showdown with Bayern.

Guardiola's side, who are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, trail leaders Arsenal by three points in the race for the Premier League title that appears to be heading for a pulsating conclusion. Arsenal play West Ham on Sunday.

"I think we are very happy with three more points. Three more points closer to Arsenal and we are chasing them," Manchester midfielder Kalvin Phillips told BBC.

"Our standards slipped a little towards the end there were a few mistakes and we had a couple of substitutions. Overall we are happy with the first 60 minutes or so."

John Stones put City ahead in the in the fifth minute. With the ball flying around the box like pinball, Stones got his left foot on it to beat keeper Daniel Iversen.