Several French cities to ban Qatar World Cup fan zones, giant screens

Several major French cities including Lille, Strasbourg and Bordeaux said they will not organise fan zones or put up giant outdoor screens to show Qatar World Cup football matches in protest against ecological and humanitarian issues.

Leftist and ecologist mayors in those cities said the loss of immigrant workers' lives during construction of the stadia in Qatar and the energy that will be wasted to cool the sports arenas means they would not promote the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 event.

"It would be a farce if we were to be complicit with the humanitarian and ecological abuses that are embodied by this World Cup," ecologist Bordeaux mayor Pierre Hurmic said on BFM TV on Monday.

The small but wealthy Gulf state has faced intense criticism from human rights groups and media over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.