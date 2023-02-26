Ten-man Atletico hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw

Ten-man Atletico Madrid dealt a blow to Real Madrid's LaLiga title hopes when they held the defending champions to a 1-1 draw at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday.

Real are second in the league standings on 52 points, seven behind leaders Barcelona who face lowly Almeria on Sunday and could extend their lead to 10 points with a win. Atletico are fourth on 42 points.

"I see (winning) the league as a very difficult task. It was before today's game and now it's got even tougher," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.