    বাংলা

    Scaloni renews contract with Argentina to 2026

    He led the team to their World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022 after their Copa America title win in 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 06:38 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 06:38 PM

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract until 2026, the country's FA said on Monday after he led the team to their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

    Scaloni, who took Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, renewed his contract after meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia in Paris on Monday.

    "Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026," the AFA said in a statement.

    Tapia travelled to Paris to attend FIFA's 'The Best' Awards where Scaloni is favourite to win Best Coach of 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates with the trophy and with Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony after winning the Carabao Cup final.
    Man Utd claim EFL Cup to end trophy drought
    After six long years, the biggest club in world football has added more silverware to its extensive cabinet
    Isle of Man bowled out for 10 runs in lowest T20 score
    Isle of Man bowled out for lowest T20 score
    Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest
    Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on December 28, 2021.
    Starc still feels discomfort in finger but eyes third Test
    The left-armer suffered the injury to the middle finger of his bowling hand and was sidelined
    Southee's side showed fighting spirit to drag themselves back into the match, with Kane Williamson producing an inspiring century.
    England chase 210 runs to win after pulsating Day 4
    England will fancy their chances of making the chase as they hunted down bigger totals against NZ in home summer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher