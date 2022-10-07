Messi is counting the days until the World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is counting the days until the World Cup and believes his team have a good chance of winning the tournament.

Messi, who will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar, told Star+ he is feeling nervous ahead of the tournament but is in positive mood.

Argentina will arrive in Qatar with their confidence high after winning the 2021 Copa America final against hosts Brazil, which Messi believes was a turning-point for his team after several near misses.

"In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favourites don't always end up winning," Messi said.