After criticism, smooth World Cup seen as crucial to Qatar

After a bumpy road to the World Cup marked by criticism of its human rights record, Qatar has much riding on the tournament passing off smoothly if it is to be remembered as a success and helps affirm Doha's place on the global stage.

The controversy that has long surrounded the decision to award Qatar the World Cup has built to a crescendo, with unrelenting scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBT+ community prompting the Qatari Emir to accuse detractors of double standards and fabrications.

As Qatar prepares for kick-off on Sunday, the measure of success will be pulling off a tournament enjoyed by fans that conclude without major incident, allowing Doha to switch attention away from the criticism, analysts say.