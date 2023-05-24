    বাংলা

    Argentina to visit Indonesia for national team friendly

    The visit will be part of an Asian tour by the South American side that also includes a June 15 stop in Beijing for a friendly against Australia

    Reuters
    Published : 24 May 2023, 01:04 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 01:04 PM

    World Cup winners Argentina will visit Indonesia next month for a friendly against its national team, its top football official said on Wednesday, in a boost for a country that has suffered a succession of recent football setbacks.

    The visit will be part of an Asian tour by the South American side that also includes a June 15 stop in Beijing for a friendly against Australia.

    The announcement comes at a time when Argentina is hosting the Under-20 World Cup as a replacement for Muslim-majority Indonesia, which in March was stripped of the tournament over domestic resistance to the participation of Israel.

    The friendly will take place eight months after Indonesia suffered one of the world's deadliest stadium stampedes, with 135 people killed in a scramble to flee as police fired tear gas into the stands in Malang in East Java.

    Though football is huge in the country of 270 million people, Indonesia has struggled to make its mark in the international game since a single World Cup appearance back in 1938 as the Dutch East Indies.

    Its fans are, however, currently on a high from last week winning the gold medal at the South East Asian Games for the first time since 1991.

    "This is great momentum for Indonesian soccer to maintain its resurgence," Erick Thohir, chief of the Indonesian football association (PSSI) told a press conference on the Argentina match.

    Erick, a former owner of Serie A side Inter Milan, did not specify the date for the match, which Argentina's football association said on Twitter would be on June 19.

    Asked if captain Lionel Messi would be coming to Indonesia, he said "I believe Argentina will bring their best team."

    The visit had nothing to do with Argentina hosting the youth tournament instead of Indonesia, but was based on "mutual cooperation" between them, he said, adding Inter's former Argentine defender Javier Zanetti had played a role.

    Argentina and Indonesia last met in the World Youth Championship in Japan in 1979, a match in which the great Diego Maradona played. Indonesia lost 5-0.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Ali Al Bulayhi walks around the pitch after being substituted.
    Saudi defender fears Messi will axe him if he joins Al-Hilal
    "If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me," the 33-year-old defender said
    Former player and draw conductor Hassan Al Haydos hands the AFC Asian Cup trophy to General Secretary of the AFC Windsor John before the draw at the AFC Asian Cup Final Draw at the Katara Opera House, Doha, Qatar on May 11, 2023.
    Holders Qatar to face China, Tajikistan and Lebanon at Asian Cup
    Four-time winners Japan have been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam
    A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb 27, 2022.
    Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 WC host: FIFA
    FIFA announced the decision to remove Indonesia as host after Bali's governor refused to host Israel's team
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup
    Argentina FA training facility renamed after Messi
    Messi ended Argentina's 36-year wait for the World Cup, emulating the late Diego Maradona when he led them to victory against France

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk