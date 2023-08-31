Hernandez returns to France squad, Kante, Pogba left out

Defender Lucas Hernandez has been recalled to the France squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and a friendly against Germany, while midfielders N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba miss out.

Hernandez was sidelined for several months last season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture at the World Cup, but he has played three Ligue 1 games for Paris St Germain this season after moving to the French champions in July.

Arsenal defender William Saliba also returns to the squad, after recovering from a back injury that kept him out of action earlier this year.

Kante, a 2018 World Cup winner who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in June, has been left out of the squad. The 32-year-old has dealt with a string of injury issues in recent years, making just two appearances for France since 2022.

"He's played again, he's played a few games in a row, not all of them full games, with a good level of league, even if the temperatures are high, which isn't ideal," France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

"He's just come off a year out. I felt he needed to keep going and the players who were there during his absence lived up to my expectations.