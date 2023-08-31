    বাংলা

    Hernandez returns to France squad, Kante, Pogba left out

    He was sidelined for several months last season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture at the World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2023, 02:52 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 02:52 PM

    Defender Lucas Hernandez has been recalled to the France squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and a friendly against Germany, while midfielders N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba miss out.

    Hernandez was sidelined for several months last season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture at the World Cup, but he has played three Ligue 1 games for Paris St Germain this season after moving to the French champions in July.

    Arsenal defender William Saliba also returns to the squad, after recovering from a back injury that kept him out of action earlier this year.

    Kante, a 2018 World Cup winner who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in June, has been left out of the squad. The 32-year-old has dealt with a string of injury issues in recent years, making just two appearances for France since 2022.

    "He's played again, he's played a few games in a row, not all of them full games, with a good level of league, even if the temperatures are high, which isn't ideal," France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

    "He's just come off a year out. I felt he needed to keep going and the players who were there during his absence lived up to my expectations.

    "(Kante) is still eligible for selection, but at this gathering I took the option of confirming the younger players who had already responded well to the expectations of the very highest level."

    Pogba has made one substitute appearance for Juventus this season after knee surgery and muscle injuries restricted him to just 161 minutes last season, with Deschamps saying he believes in the midfielder's ability to "get back to his best level".

    "He has the mental strength and the experience, but it's not going to happen by snapping his fingers. And if he's back to his best, he'll be a major contender for the France team again," Deschamps added.

    France, who are top of Group B, host Ireland on Sept. 7 at the Parc des Princes before travelling to face Germany on Sept 12.

    Squad:a

    Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

    Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

    Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

    Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Lens - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 26, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal.
    Asensio, Mbappe on target as PSG beat Lens 3-1
    PSG were not at their best but never looked troubled as they move up to fourth in the table with five points from three games
    Ligue 1 - Toulouse v Paris St Germain - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - August 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
    Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe
    The Real boss added that Los Blancos are unlikely to do any more transfer business in the current window which closes on Sept 1
    A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw Jan 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
    Global wealth projected to rise 38% by 2027
    The annual Global Wealth Report says global wealth will reach $629 trillion over the next five years
    Football - Friendly - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar before the match
    Neymar joins Al-Hilal from PSG
    No details were disclosed but the transfer was reported to be for a fee of about 90 million euros

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain