Diaz and Rodrygo on target as Real see off Granada

Real Madrid did enough to beat lowly Granada 2-0 in LaLiga on Saturday, a game that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd on a chilly evening in the Spanish capital.

The win takes Real to the top of the LaLiga standings on 38 points, ahead of Girona, who beat Valencia 2-1 earlier on Saturday, on goal difference.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who meet on Sunday, are third and fourth on 31 points.

Granada, who are second from bottom on seven points with one win in 15 games, posed no threat to a Real who showed no sign of weakness despite missing several regular starters due to injuries.