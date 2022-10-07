Messi out of PSG trip to Reims with minor calf injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 visit to Stade de Reims on Saturday with a calf injury, coach Christophe Galtier said.

"He asked to be replaced during the Champions League game (against Benfica on Wednesday). He has a little problem with his calf but he will be back to training on Sunday," Galtier told a news conference on Friday.

There are more injury woes for PSG as fullback Nuno Mendes will be out of action for three weeks with a muscle injury while Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a throat infection.