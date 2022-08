Cavani signs with Valencia on free transfer

"I am happy to be here. I wanted to play in Spain and Valencia were willing to bet on me," Cavani said.

"I like to be where I'm wanted, where I'm loved because you live off the strength of the fans and the club's love.

"I talked to coach Gennaro Gattuso and Valencia have given me a lot of confidence, so I hope I can give them my best and leave a good image here."

Cavani began his career at Danubio in Uruguay before making the jump to Europe in 2007, signing with Palermo.

After four seasons in Sicily, he left for Napoli where he scored 104 goals in 138 matches, being Seria A top-goalscorer in 2012-13.

In 2013 he was signed by Paris Saint-Germain where he played for seven seasons and became the top scorer in the club's history.

He joined Manchester United in 2020, where he played for the last two seasons.