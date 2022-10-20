    বাংলা

    Ronaldo not in Man United squad for Chelsea trip

    Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 05:52 PM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 05:52 PM

    Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

    Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," United said.

    "The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

    The 37-year-old Portugal international scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but has started only two league games this campaign.

    United are fifth in the league on 19 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 10 games. 

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) high-fives guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Chase Center.
    Thompson reveals Barca influence in Warriors success
    The four-time NBA champion says having a player open and keeping the ball moving are aspects they picked up from Barca's 'tiki-taka' brand of football
    Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks after losing his wicket
    Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye T20 World Cup title
    Pakistan have no time to ease themselves into the tournament, getting their campaign underway with a contest against India in Melbourne
    Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - Oct 19, 2022 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Elche's Tete Morente
    Real Madrid breeze past Elche
    After the comfortable 3-0 win, Real top the LaLiga standings with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona who have a game in hand
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Oct 19, 2022 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their first goal
    Nunez earns points for Liverpool, Man Utd outclass Tottenham
    Liverpool moves up to seventh in the Premier League, two points behind Newcastle and three behind Manchester United

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher