Ronaldo not in Man United squad for Chelsea trip

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," United said.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

The 37-year-old Portugal international scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but has started only two league games this campaign.

United are fifth in the league on 19 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 10 games.