All the suffering was worth it, says Spain coach Vilda

The Spanish FA (RFEF) did not wait long after Spain won the Women's World Cup on Sunday before posting a pointed message on social media with a picture of coach Jorge Vilda kissing the trophy below the words "VILDA IN".

The 42-year-old's long tenure as coach was called into question last year when 15 national team players sent letters to the RFEF saying they would no longer play for Spain while Vilda remained coach.

The RFEF backed their coach and Vilda brought three of the mutineers back into the squad for the World Cup while freezing the others out and leaving them at home.

There is no way of knowing what a full-strength Spain might have achieved in New Zealand and Australia but the squad that did get on the plane were good enough to beat England 1-0 on Sunday and claim the biggest prize in the women's game.